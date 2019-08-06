In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Rumours aplenty but nothing definite on managerial front
Club Championship to clash with live TV semi finals
Preview of this weekend's senior, intermediate and junior football championship.
Ladies crash out to The Rossies.
Cúl Camp: Picture specials from Eadestown and Sallins.
Racing: Poet leads latest list of multiple Galway winners.
Newbridge Dogs: Jerry and Pat record nice double.
Golf: results from the Fairways plus Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip; along with Picture Specials from Athy, Naas Captain's Prize and the Dermot Earley Classic.
Soccer: KDFL results, fixtures, up-to-date tables plus CR Wynne Senior Division Focus.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now
