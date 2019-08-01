Kilcullen GAA Club acquire eight acres in a significant development

Kilcullen GAA have signed the final contracts and leases with Kildare County Council for the acquisition of eight acres of land adjoining their existing clubhouse and main pitch.

This is a major development in the long term future of the club, which will enable it to increase playing facilities for all sections of the club but especially their ever expanding juvenile section.

"It has taken a lot of time and hard work to get to this point and the club would like to put on record our thanks to the following people who have contributed: Martin Heydon TD, Cllr Mark Wall, former TD Jack Wall, Conor O’Toole of Dawson O’Toole Solicitors, Austin Egan of Appleton Property and Martin Murphy of Murphy Design," said the club.

"As part of the agreement, Kilcullen GAA Club have transferred a small section of their land to allow for the proposed Kilcullen Link Road.

"This is only the first step, now more work lies ahead in order to bring the draft plans to fruition and the club will need significant fund raising to ensure this successful future development in the years ahead."