In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Naas end 24 year drought and capture Leinster Leader Cup: report, reaction and comment.
Kildare Minors fall as Galway jink hits Lilies once again; report, reaction and picture coverage.
SHC: Wins for Naas, Coill Dubh, Ardclough and Confey in Round 2
Ladies fall to Down to book All Ireland quarter-final spot.
Monasterevan and Caragh crowned Division 3 and 4 League champions.
Cúl Camps: Picture specials from Rathangan and Two Mile House.
Golf: Results and notices from the Fairways plus Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip; plus picture page from Athy's Classic of Classics and much more.
Racing: Robert Catterson marks your card for the big Galway Festival races.
Top Jockeys roll back the years in Champions Race at Curragh.
Soccer: Monasterevan get better of Newbridge United plus CR Wynne weekly Focus along with results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
Dogs: Bankers Wink on Derby trail.
