So who will man the Kildare bus in 2020, and beyond

We've been down this road before, and on more than one occasion.

And while it is now close to exactly four years since the last time we trod on this pot-holed infested terrain, with no shortage of twists and turns; no shortage of set-backs, upsets and disappointments, yet still with the belief, that never ending belief, that eventually, and hopefully, will take us to, or at least within, touching distance of the so called promised land.

So what has changed in the last four years?

Depending on whether one wears a hat of the optimist, or one of the pessimist, you could argue that much, or nothing, has changed, depending on your point of view.

We have gone from sharing scraps just one division from the basement of the Allianz Football League, to eating, drinking and breaking bread with the big boys, with those who don't begin season after season just hoping to progress, but who begin each season believing, rightly or wrongly, that they have what it takes to be successful and more than capable of holding their own against the best in the land.

And while that sojourn with the 'big boys' lasted a mere 12 months, a testing, trying 12 months but nevertheless a great journey despite going through the entire campaign without accumulating a point. And while we came ever so close on at least three occasions, nevertheless the facts speak for themselves; seven games, no wins, no draw, no points.

Throughout the last seven years Kildare have moved from division to division like a cuckoo moving from nest to nest.

Going from Division 1 to 2, to 3; to 2, and back to 1; success nevertheless and while dropping back to 2 was a disappointment it certainly was no catastrophe.

So whoever will be taking charge for the next three years or so will certainly be hoping to get back to the top division.

But do we deserve to be back up with the big boys?

Are we good enough to be up there rubbing shoulders with the elite?

Or are we living in cloud cuckoo land?

As ever.

So who will be taking charge of driving the Kildare bus through all the pitfalls, the debris, the trials, the tribulations and the pressure?

Maybe, even more importantly, we should pose the question, who will be responsible for deciding who gets the keys of that bus in the first place.

In that regard there has been few changes over the past four seasons. The top table at board level may have seen some maneuvering in the seating arrangements but to all intents and purposes it is the still the same personnel, although that will change come convention this December, when a new chairman will be elected into office.

Will that upcoming change have any effect on who gets the nod I wonder to myself.

Who knows, but no doubt who ever steps into the driving seat will have to be capable of dealing with who ever holds down the top (board) job for the next number of years, which in fairness should not pose a problem, but then we don't know for sure who will be heading the board come December.

So will the same process be adhered to as was for the last appointment four years ago?

Will the appointment be an 'inside' appointment?

God knows there are no shortage of good and capable candidates.

Or will those in authority decide to go 'outside' and appoint a so-called big name.

A name so big that for various reasons probably does not have a county to manage at the minute.

And pray, I say quietly to myself, who, if anyone, would be capable within the present Co. Board of going out possibly head hunting a so called big name.

No disrespect to those sitting presently at the top table but you have to say there is a big difference holding interviews in the kitchen of a Co. Board official's house, as happened four years ago, for an interview that many believe, rightly or wrongly, was a fait accompli before anyone even arrived for a chat, to sitting down with some experienced outside man who knows the ropes when it comes to such a situation.

But regardless of whether it is to be an insider or outsider, one feels that a more professional approach would need to be adopted.

The main thing at this stage is to have a plan.

Have we a plan?

Hopefully.

There are folk out there experienced in these situations, are they on board; is their knowledge being tapped into and used?

One would like to think they are but at this stage we simply don't know.

Who ever eventually gets the nod though, will have a major job on their hands, both on and off the field of play.

Off the field Kildare fans need a reality check as where exactly we are at the moment. Potentially, there is much to look forward to such has been the success at recent minor and U20 level.

This is a county that has no shortage of good footballers but it is a county that has never been short of top players.

Remember back in the late '60s and early '70s we had players known throughout the length and breadth of the entire country, absolutely top players, but they failed to deliver on the big stage.

Two Leinster titles in the last 63 years tells its own story.

We are a long way off the big boys as we saw just a few weeks ago; but that does not mean the gap can't be closed, with the right management team in place and everyone singing from the same hymn sheet and everyone of the best players, bar none, willing, wanting and hungry to pull that Kildare shirt over their collective heads.

A lot at stake here.

Let the process begin.

We await with bated breath!