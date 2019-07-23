Lilies on the look-out for new as boss as Cian departs.

Shift in the power base of senior football on the way?

Carbury brush Moorefield aside with consummate ease.

Goals win it as Naas defeat Sarsfields to book a league final spot.

Castledermot worthy winners as Suncroft in control against Ardclough.

Minors take on Galway in bid to reach the last four.

Ladies chalk up another win after find display against Sligo.

So who will be the new driver of the Kildare bus in 2020, and boyond (Tommy Callaghan).

Cúl Camps: this week we visit Allenwood and Athgarvan.

Golf: Cill Dara capture and Leinster Pierce Purcell Shield.

Results from the Fairways; Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip plus picture special from Club Kildare Annual Golf Classic.

Racing: Michael Fortune remembered (Robert Catterson).

Greyhound racing: Catherine's Imaal Lord quickest on the night.

Newbridge boxer strikes gold at Cadet finals.

Naas sisters and members of the local AC to represent Ireland.

KDFL: all the results of the week, fixtures, up-to-date tables plus feature game this week as Sallins upset Leixlip to advance in the Lumsden League Cup along with the weekly CR Wynne Feeds Senior Focus.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now.