In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Decision time looming for Kildare manager Cian O'Neill (Tommy Callaghan).

Ladies get championship off to winning start.

U20 hurlers fall at first hurdle.

Senior Football League down to last four in Division 1 as Carbury defeat Athy.

An overview of the 2019 Football League.

Cúl Camp: Picture specials as we visit Straffan and Moorefield.

All the news from the Fairways, along with Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip and a picture special as Sarsfields take to the small ball game.

Horse racing: Stars of the summer, who's shone brightest.

Newbridge Dogs: Dasher lives up to his name.

Community Games: Gold medals in Tag Rugby, soccer and hurling.

Podiums galore for Naas Triathlon Club.

Soccer: KDFL round-up, reports, results, fixtures and up-to-date tables along with extensive report as Naas United hit Caragh Celtic for nine and the CR Wynne Senior Division Focus.

