Kildare Ladies team to take on Limerick named

The Kildare team to take on Limerick in The Gaelic Grounds, tomorrow in the TG4 All Irelnad Championship, round 1 has been named is as follows:





1 Dervla Mc Ginn Maynooth

2 Rachel Cribbin Balyna

3 Lara Gilbert Kildangan Nurney

4 Shauna Kendrick Sarsfields

5 Claire Sullivan Carbury

6 Sarah Munnelly Confey

7 Trina Duggan Suncroft

8 Siobhan O'Sullivan Eadestown

9 Grace Clifford Eadestown

10 Lara Curran Milltown

11 Neasa Dooley Castledermot

12 Aoife Rattigan Cappagh

13 Ellen Dowling Suncroft

14 Orlaith Sullivan Carbury

15 Mikaela McKenna Na Fianna