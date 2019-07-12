Kildare Ladies team to take on Limerick named
TG4 Ladies All Ireland Intermediate Championship, Round 1
The Kildare team to take on Limerick in The Gaelic Grounds, tomorrow in the TG4 All Irelnad Championship, round 1 has been named is as follows:
1 Dervla Mc Ginn Maynooth
2 Rachel Cribbin Balyna
3 Lara Gilbert Kildangan Nurney
4 Shauna Kendrick Sarsfields
5 Claire Sullivan Carbury
6 Sarah Munnelly Confey
7 Trina Duggan Suncroft
8 Siobhan O'Sullivan Eadestown
9 Grace Clifford Eadestown
10 Lara Curran Milltown
11 Neasa Dooley Castledermot
12 Aoife Rattigan Cappagh
13 Ellen Dowling Suncroft
14 Orlaith Sullivan Carbury
15 Mikaela McKenna Na Fianna
