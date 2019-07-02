In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Decision time on the horizon as Lilies crash out to Tyrone.

Report, reaction, comment on last week's big game.

"Our guys died with their boots on, no doubt" Cian O'Neill.

Time to sit down, take stock and plan for the future (Tommy Callaghan).

Wins for Naas, Celbrige, Éire Óg Corrachoill and Coill Dubh in SHC opener.

Co Kildare Community Games Athletic final draw huge crowds.

A look ahead to Saturday's Leinster MFC decider.

Golf: Conor O'Rourke qualifies for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Newbridge Golf Club going from strength to strength.

Corporate Day outstanding success at Craddockstown.

Indoor Bowls: Caragh capture Des McWey Cup in Annual Derby Festival Kildare Town tournament.

Racing: A bizaare Derby weekend at Curragh.

Pyraza tops in Greyhound Make Great Pets Unraced.

KDFL Women make history capturing FAI Angela Hearst Inter League Trophy in dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Suncroft in top form against Castle Villa.

Plus all the KDFL results, fixtures, Senior Focus and up-to-date tables.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.