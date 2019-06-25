Kildare U20s crash out at first hurdle

Kildare crashed out of the Leinster U20 Football Championship at the first hurdle at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this evening and while there was three points in it when the final whistle that score line does not do the winners justice as Kildare scored a 64 minute penalty to put a better look on it.

Kildare led by four points after 21 minutes having been well on top but by half time that lead was down to just a single point, Kildare 0-8 Laois 0-7.

Laois came out with all guns blazing on the resumption and with corner forward Diarmuid Whelan in magical form, the Ballyroan Abbey man hit ten points in total, just three frees, the winners were never troubled by the home side.

Kildare, through Luke Griffin hit a late, late penalty but it was not enough as Laois move into the next round where they will take on Westmeath; for Kildare, last season's Leinster and All Ireland winners, the season comes to an abrupt end.

Final score: Laois 0-17 Kildare 1-11.

Scorers: Laois, Diarmuid Whelan 0-10 (3 frees), Michael Doran 0-3, Eoin Dunne 0-2 (45), Ronan Coffey 0-1, Dean Brophy 0-1.

Kildare, Luke Griffin 1-2 (penalty, 2 frees), Darragh Kirwan 0-3, Colm Joyce 0-2 (1 free), Jack Cully 0-2, Liam O'Flynn 0-1, Brian McDonnell 0-1.



KILDARE: Aaron O’Neill (Carbury); Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Caolan Halpin (Ballymore Eustace); Evin McGovern (Rathcoffey), DJ Earley (Monasterevan), Daragh Ryan cpt (Sarsfields; James Carey (Carbury), James Burke (Naas); Liam O’Flynn (Celbridge), Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Brian McDonnell (Sarsfields); Colm Joyce (Naas), Jack Cully (Carbury), Luke Griffin (Naas). Subs: Brian Stynes (Naas) for Daragh Ryan (blood sub 12-16 minute); Sean Cullen (Naas) for Liam O'Flynn (38 minutes): Paudi Behn (Kilcullen) for James Carey (40 minutes); Shane O'Sullivan (Clane) Colm Joyce (40 minutes); Brain Stynes (Naas) for Evin McGovern (52 minutes); Adam Steed (St Laurence's) for Brian McDonnell (57 minutes).

LAOIS: Matthew Byron; Michael Dowling, Seamus Lacey, Alex Mohan; Colin Slevin, Jack Lacey, Dean Brophy; Robert Tyrrell, Eoin Dunne; Ronan Coffey, Michael Doran, Niall Dunne; Alan Kinsella, Dan McCormack, Diarmuid Whelan. Subs: Jack Owens for Dan McCormack (49 minutes); Michael Dempsey for Niall Dunne (58 minutes); PJ Daly for Michael Doran (60 minutes); Jason Maher for Alan Kinsella (62 minutes); Kevin Byrne for Colin Slevin (64 minutes).



REFEREE: Barry Tiernan, Dublin.