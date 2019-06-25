Red Hand and Mickey Harte on the way as Kildare to tackle Tyrone.

Reports, reaction and comment as Lilies march on into Round 3 of the Football Qualifiers.

A throwback to the days of yesteryear in West Belfast (Tommy Callaghan).

Improved second half display as Lilies book a spot in Leinster Minor final.

Juniors come up short after brave comeback just fails.

Kildare camogie girls find Rebels too hot to handle.

Naas and Coill Dubh to clash in SHL final.

A look ahead to this week's club action, including the start of the Haven Hire SHC.

Golf: reports results, upcoming fixtures; picture special from Naas Annual Celeb-Ham Charity day; plus Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

Racing: Frankie shows why he's thebest in town (Robert Catterson).

Newbridge dogs: Ridgemount back to form.

Soccer: KDFL round-up including report on Suncroft's big win over Castle Villa and a round up of the CR Wynne Senior Divison Team Focus; plus all the results, reports, fixtures and up-to-date Tables.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport .... in the thops now.