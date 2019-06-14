BASKETBALL: Leixlip player due to line out for Ireland at FIBA 3x3 Women’s World Series today
Aine O’Connor from Courtyard Liffey Celtics
Ireland will be represented at this weekend’s FIBA 3x3 Women’s World Series in Turin, Italy, with a squad of four players gearing up for an action-packed weekend of basketball.
The team features Grainne Dwyer (Fr Mathews), Claire Rockall (Maree), Aine O’Connor (Courtyard Liffey Celtics) and Fiona O’Dwyer (Duran Maquinaria Ensino Lugo).
Ireland, who are seeded seventh in the tournament, has been drawn in a tough Pool B against hosts, number two seed and reigning World 3x3 champions, Italy, along with third seed Mongolia and Serbia.
Ireland Senior Women's team 3x3 - Fixtures
All times listed are Irish times
Friday, June 14
Italy v Ireland, 15.50
Ireland v Serbia, 17.10
Mongolia v Ireland, 19.30
Saturday, June 15
Qualifiers - dependent on results on June 14
