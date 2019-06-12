Kildare name strong side to take on Cork in U20 League

Castlecomer the venue for this evening's clash

Tommy Callaghan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare U20 manager, Gay Campbell

Kildae manager, Gay Campbell, and his management team have name a strong team for this evening's clash with Cork in the U20 Football League, fixed for Castlecomber GAA with a 7.30 throw-im.

The teams sees players on the senior panel lining out, some for the first time in this competition.

Kildare: Aaron O'Neill (Carbury);  Aaron O’Neill; Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace),  Caolan Halpin (Ballymore Eustace);  Evin McGovern (Rathcoffey), DJ Earley (Monasterevan),  Daragh Ryan cpt (Sarsfields); James Carey (Carbury),  James Burke (Naas); Liam O’Flynn (Celbridge), Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Brian McDonnell (Sarsfields); Colm Joyce (Naas), Luke Griffin (Naas), Jack Cully (Carbury).

Replacements:  Fionn Talbot, Kilcock;  Brian Stynes, Naas; Conor Lynch, Maynooth; Paddy McDermott, Naas;  Adam Steed, St. Laurences;  Sean Cullen, Naas; Eoghan McGlinchey, Athy;  Paidi Behan, Kilcullen; Padraig Tuohey, Eadestown.