Kildare name strong side to take on Cork in U20 League

Kildae manager, Gay Campbell, and his management team have name a strong team for this evening's clash with Cork in the U20 Football League, fixed for Castlecomber GAA with a 7.30 throw-im.

The teams sees players on the senior panel lining out, some for the first time in this competition.

Kildare: Aaron O'Neill (Carbury); Aaron O’Neill; Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Caolan Halpin (Ballymore Eustace); Evin McGovern (Rathcoffey), DJ Earley (Monasterevan), Daragh Ryan cpt (Sarsfields); James Carey (Carbury), James Burke (Naas); Liam O’Flynn (Celbridge), Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Brian McDonnell (Sarsfields); Colm Joyce (Naas), Luke Griffin (Naas), Jack Cully (Carbury).

Replacements: Fionn Talbot, Kilcock; Brian Stynes, Naas; Conor Lynch, Maynooth; Paddy McDermott, Naas; Adam Steed, St. Laurences; Sean Cullen, Naas; Eoghan McGlinchey, Athy; Paidi Behan, Kilcullen; Padraig Tuohey, Eadestown.