Kildare name strong side to take on Cork in U20 League
Castlecomer the venue for this evening's clash
Kildare U20 manager, Gay Campbell
Kildae manager, Gay Campbell, and his management team have name a strong team for this evening's clash with Cork in the U20 Football League, fixed for Castlecomber GAA with a 7.30 throw-im.
The teams sees players on the senior panel lining out, some for the first time in this competition.
Kildare: Aaron O'Neill (Carbury); Aaron O’Neill; Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth), Mark Barrett (Ballymore Eustace), Caolan Halpin (Ballymore Eustace); Evin McGovern (Rathcoffey), DJ Earley (Monasterevan), Daragh Ryan cpt (Sarsfields); James Carey (Carbury), James Burke (Naas); Liam O’Flynn (Celbridge), Darragh Kirwan (Naas), Brian McDonnell (Sarsfields); Colm Joyce (Naas), Luke Griffin (Naas), Jack Cully (Carbury).
Replacements: Fionn Talbot, Kilcock; Brian Stynes, Naas; Conor Lynch, Maynooth; Paddy McDermott, Naas; Adam Steed, St. Laurences; Sean Cullen, Naas; Eoghan McGlinchey, Athy; Paidi Behan, Kilcullen; Padraig Tuohey, Eadestown.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on