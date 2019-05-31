Kildare U20s take on Galway

Kildare, having lost their opening game to Dublin in the U20 Football Development League on Wednesday night last, travel to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford, on Saturday to take on Galway in Round 2 of this new competition. Saturday's game throws-in at 3 pm.

Kildare have named their team for the Galway clash and it reads as follows:

Fionn Talbot (Kilock); Conor Lynch (Maynooth), Sean Cullen (Naas), Daniel Reilly (Clane); Evin McGovern (Rathcoffey), Jack Sargent (Eadestown), Brian Stynes (Naas); James Carey (Carbury), Darragh Kirwan (Naas); Liam O’Flynn (Celbridge), Padraig Tuohy (Eadestown), Niall O’Sullivan (Maynooth); Daragh Ryan cpt (Sarsfields), Colm Joyce (Naas), Jack Cully (Carbury).