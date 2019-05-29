Kildare U20s team to take on Dublin this evening named

The Kildare to take on Dublin in this evening's (Wednesday May 29) in the U20 Football Development League, John Kerins Cup, 7 pm, at St Conleth's Park, has been named by manager Gay Campbell and his selectors.

Kildare: Didier Cordonnier, Two Mile House; Oisin O’Cuill, Cappagh, Conor Lynch, Maynooth, Daniel Reilly, Clane; Cian Buckley, Milltown, Jack Sargent, Eadestown, Daragh Ryan, Sarsfields (Captain); James Carey, Carbury, Darragh Kirwan, Naas; Liam O’Flynn, Celbridge, Adam Steed, St. Laurences, Caolan Halpin, Ballymore Eustace; Luke Griffin, Naas, Jack Cully, Carbury, Eoghan McGlinchey, Athy.