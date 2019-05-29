Kildare U20s team to take on Dublin this evening named

St Conleth's Park the venue for 7 pm throw-in

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterleader.ie

The Kildare to take on Dublin in this evening's (Wednesday May 29) in the U20 Football Development League, John Kerins Cup, 7 pm, at St Conleth's Park, has been named by manager Gay Campbell and his selectors.

Kildare: Didier Cordonnier, Two Mile House; Oisin O’Cuill, Cappagh, Conor Lynch, Maynooth, Daniel Reilly, Clane; Cian Buckley, Milltown, Jack Sargent, Eadestown, Daragh Ryan, Sarsfields (Captain); James Carey, Carbury, Darragh Kirwan, Naas; Liam O’Flynn, Celbridge, Adam Steed, St. Laurences, Caolan Halpin, Ballymore Eustace; Luke Griffin, Naas, Jack Cully, Carbury, Eoghan McGlinchey, Athy.