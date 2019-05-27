Winner of Kildare and Longford Leinster quarter-final replay to face Carlow in All-Ireland qualifiers

Kildare and Longford will have to do it all again after their Leinster Senior Football Chamionship quarter-final game ended all square after extra-time yesterday afternoon.

The winner of that game will face Carlow in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

The draw for the first round of the qualifiers took place this morning on RTE Radio 1.

The full draw is as follows:

Carlow v Kildare/Longford

Louth v Antrim

Tipperary v Down

Leitrim v Wicklow

Wexford v Derry

Offaly v London

Monaghan v Fermanagh

Westmeath v Waterford