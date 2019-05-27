Winner of Kildare and Longford Leinster quarter-final replay to face Carlow in All-Ireland qualifiers
Draw
Kildare Adam Tyrell pushes past the challenge of Longford Patrick Fox during the Leinster Gaa Football Senior Championship Quarter Final game played at O'Connor Park, Tullamore PICTURE: Sean Brilly
Kildare and Longford will have to do it all again after their Leinster Senior Football Chamionship quarter-final game ended all square after extra-time yesterday afternoon.
The winner of that game will face Carlow in the All-Ireland qualifiers.
The draw for the first round of the qualifiers took place this morning on RTE Radio 1.
The full draw is as follows:
Carlow v Kildare/Longford
Louth v Antrim
Tipperary v Down
Leitrim v Wicklow
Wexford v Derry
Offaly v London
Monaghan v Fermanagh
Westmeath v Waterford
