Kildare Club Championship draws for 2019

The draws for the Kildare Club senior, intermediate and junior football championhsip were made this afternoon and have thrown up some mouth-watering ties.

SENIOR: Johnstownbridge v Carbury; Maynooth v Celbridge; Moorefield v Naas; Sarsfields v Athy; Confey v Two Mile House; St Laurence's v Round Towers; Castledermot v Raheens.

INTERMEDIATE: Allenwood v Kill; Rathangan v Nurney; Ballyteague v St Kevin's; Straffan v Monasterevan; Suncroft v Kilcullen; Milltown v Ellistown; Sallins v Leixlip; Kilcock v Clogherinkoe.

JUNIOR (two groups of five); Group 1: Grangenolvan, Ardclough, Caragh, Castlemitchell, Ballymore Eustace.

Group 2: Robertstown, Ballykelly, Rathcoffey, Rheban, Cappagh.