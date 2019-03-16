Kildare Club Championship draws for 2019
Some top notch games in opening round
The draws for the Kildare Club senior, intermediate and junior football championhsip were made this afternoon and have thrown up some mouth-watering ties.
SENIOR: Johnstownbridge v Carbury; Maynooth v Celbridge; Moorefield v Naas; Sarsfields v Athy; Confey v Two Mile House; St Laurence's v Round Towers; Castledermot v Raheens.
INTERMEDIATE: Allenwood v Kill; Rathangan v Nurney; Ballyteague v St Kevin's; Straffan v Monasterevan; Suncroft v Kilcullen; Milltown v Ellistown; Sallins v Leixlip; Kilcock v Clogherinkoe.
JUNIOR (two groups of five); Group 1: Grangenolvan, Ardclough, Caragh, Castlemitchell, Ballymore Eustace.
Group 2: Robertstown, Ballykelly, Rathcoffey, Rheban, Cappagh.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on