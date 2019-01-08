In this week's Leinster Leader
Lilies turn their attention to League following defeat in O'Byrne Cup: reports, reaction and comment.
Not in the script but neither was the headgear (Tommy Callaghan).
Excellent win for hurlers over Wicklow in Kehoe Cup.
Rugby: Cill Dara take back the bragging rights from neighbours Newbridge; plus Dermot O'Mahoney weekly Oval Office.
Golf: Much sadness following the death of top golfer Maurice Kelly.
Racing: Cheltenham, time to check out the dark horses; plus magnificent day at packed Naas meeting
Dogs: Some Storm breezes home at Newbridge Stadium.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader in the shops now.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on