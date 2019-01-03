Kildare basketballers back in action in National Women's Super League

The Women’s Super League teams are back in action this weekend after a two-week break, with one of the picks of the weekend seeing Maxol WIT Wildcats hosting the unbeaten Courtyard Liffey Celtics in Waterford.

The hosts will be aiming to keep their unbeaten home record intact against the league leaders.

Looking ahead to the game, Wildcats head coach Dimitris Zacharias said: “We are really looking forward to the game against Liffey. It will be a very interesting clash as we know each other well having played twice already this season. They are unbeaten, but we are unbeaten at home and will be doing everything in our power to keep it that way.

“We have been working hard and are trying to prepare in the best way possible as it’s a strange time after holidays for all teams. We are hoping that our supporters will be the 6th player for us on Saturday evening as they give us a big boost in every home game so far with their support and energy.”

Elsewhere, Pyrobel Killester will be on the hunt for revenge when they travel to Cork to face Singleton SuperValu Brunell on Sunday.

Brunell had the better of this exchange in Dublin in the opening game of the season but Killester will be hoping to reverse that result. DCU Mercy meanwhile are on the road to IT Carlow Basketball this weekend, while Ambassador UCC Glanmire will face Marble City Hawks in Kilkenny.