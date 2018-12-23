Gay Campbell new Kildare U20 manager

Raheens man, Gay Campbell, has been appointed the new Kildare U20 Football manager, replacing Davy Burke.

Gay was the Minor Football manager in 2017. He was also a member of the Minor management team that won Leinster titles in 2015 and 2016.

Kildare of course will be defending their Leinster and All Ireland titles won earlier this season.

We wish him all the best in his endeavours in the coming year.