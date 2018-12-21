Kildare too strong for Offaly at Faithful Fields

Kildare chalked up their second successive victory in the O'Byrne Cup on Thursday night when they proved much too strong from a very limited Offaly side at the impressive Faithful Fields grounds at Kilcormac, Offaly's Centre of Excellence.

Starting with no less than six players from the successful U20 All Ireland winning side earlier this year, The Lilies took control fairly quickly and with the aid of a stiff breeze build up a commanding 1-14 to 0-4 led by the break.

Impressive up front by the 19 minute, all of Kildare's front six had their names on the score sheet with Jimmy Hyland and Adam Tyrrell particularly impressive; by the final whistle nine Kildare players had scored on a bitterly cold but dry night.

Padraig Fogarty got the only goal of the game just before the break and their was no way back for the home side after that.

With Kildare making a host of changes in the second half they became somewhat disjointed but were never threatened as they went on to win very comfortable on a final score line of Kildare 1-20 Offaly 0-11.

Scorers: Kildare, Jimmy Hyland 0-6 (3 frees), Padraig Fogrty 1-2 (45), Adam Tyrrell 0-4 (2 frees), Ben McCormack 0-2, Eoghan O'Flaherty 0-2, Padraig Nash 0-1, David Malone 0-1, Fionn Dowling 0-1, Arron Masterson 0-1.



Offaly, Shane Tierney 0-4 (2 frees), Bernard Allen 0-3 (2 frees), Joohnny Moloney 0-3, Anton Sullivan 0-1.



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan Maynooth; John O’Toole Monasterevan, Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace, DJ Earley Monasterevan;Jason Gibbons Kilcock, Keith Cribbin Johnstownbridge, James Murray Moorefield; Paul Cribbin Johnstownbridge, Tommy Moolick Leixlip; Adam Tyrrell Moorefield, Padraig Nash Monasterevan, Eoghan O’Flaherty Carbury; Jimmy Hyland Ballyteague, Ben McCormack Sarsfields, Padraig Fogarty St. Laurences. Subs: Brian McLoughlin Clane for Ben McCormack (half time); David Malone Raheens for Keith Cribbin (half time); Fionn Dowling (Suncroft) for Paul Cribbin (half time); Neil Flyll (Maynooth) for Jimmy Hyland (39 minutes); Pascal Connell (Athy) for Eoghan O'Flaherty (45 minutes); Aaron Masterson (Moorefield) for Tommy Moolick (48 minutes); Eoghan O'Flaherty for Padraig Nash (54 minutes); Tommy Moolick for Padraig Fogarty(65 minutes).



OFFALY: Barry Rohan; Declan Hogan, David Dempsey, Eoin Rigney; Cian Donohoe, Paul McConway, Joseph O'Connor; Cathal Mangan, Aaron Leavy; Nigel Bracken, Anton Sullivan, Ruairi McNamee; Bernard Allen, Johnny Moloney, Shane Tierney. Subs: David Fleming for Nigel Bracken (47 minutes); Mark Abbott for Cathal Mangan (57 minutes).



REFEREE: Maurice Deegan, Laois