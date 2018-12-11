In this week's Leader sport
Two Mile House are crowned Leinster Football Champions, report, reaction and comment.
Hurlers fight back thwarted in penalty shoot-out.
GAA Convention: Brady Ham keeping in it the Kildare Family; Finances continue to rise; He is no Seamus but Ger has guided Kildare to calm waters in difficult times.
Picture Special: Naas camogie champs of 2018 host reunion with 1959 champions.
Rugby: Kildare boys in action in all four European wins (Dermot O'Mahoney). Injuries mounting as Naas lose to Armagh.
Padraig Fogarty's second coming.
Cycling: JB Murphy shows he has what it takes.
Racing: Tingle thriller was one of the best (Robert Catterson); Katie and Nina honoured at HRI Awards.
Dogs: Clover and Waldman take final honours while Ballintine Smurf is quickest.
