Lilies name side for opening Kehoe Cup clash against Meath

Kildare hurling boss, David Herity and his selectors, have named their team for Sunday's opening game against Meath in the Kehoe Cup at St Conleth's Park, throw-in at 2 pm.

The team will line out as follows:

1. Paddy McKenna - Clane; 2Cathal Derivan - Leixlip, 3. John Doran - Leixlip. 4. Paul Feerick - Confey; 5. Sean Christanseen - Clane, 6. Martin Fitzgerald - Ardclough, 7. Diarmuid Cahill - Coill Dubh; 8. Brian Byrne - Naas, 9. Barry Cormack - Éire Óg Corra Choill; 10. Caolan Smith - Clane, 11. Paul Divilly - Confey, 12. Kevin Whelan - Naas; 13. Conor Dowling - Naas, 14. Bernard Deay - Clane, 15. Chris Bonus - Clane.