Two Mile House crowned Leinster Club champions

Two Mile House were crowned Intermediate Club champions of Leinster with a one point win over Shamrocks of Offaly, 1-8 0-10, at O'Connor Park, Tullamore, this afternoon.

It was the first half when this game was won, House playing with the strong wind built up a six point lead, with brilliantly well worked goal finished off magnificently by Conor Keogh, the influential Chris Healy hit three points from play while Aidan Casey also hit three as The House led 1-7 to 0-4 at half time.

Shamrocks came more into the game when they got the wind and slowly cut back the lead with full forward Nigel Dunne the main man but in the end it was Two Mile House deservedly held out by a point with Peter Kelly lifting the cup making it the second time Two Mile House have been crowned Leinster champions, brilliant for the club.

Scorers: Two Mile House, Aidan Casey 0-4 (3 frees), Chris Healy 0-3, Conor Keogh 1-0, Peter Kelly 0-1,

Shamrocks, Nigel Dunne 0-8 (4 frees), Alan Heffernan 0-1, Paddy Dunican 0-1 (freee).

TWO MILE HOUSE: Didier Cordonnier; Nathan Sherry, Andrew Clegg, Finnian Breen; Matt Kelly, Joe Darcy, JackCollins; Peter Kelly cpt., Shane Darcy; Camoham Doolin, Chris Healy, Stuart White; Aidan Casey, Mark Sherry, Conor Keogh. Subs: Tony O'Connor for Shane Darcy (1 minute); William William Burke for Joe Darcy (41 minutes); Andrew May for Finnian Breen (57 minutes).



SHAMROCKS: Brian Lowry; Cathal O'Brien, Conor Condron,jac, McNamara; Gary hutchinson, Johnny O'Toole, Dan Heffernan; Andrew Delaney, David O'Toole Green; Shane O'Toole Greene, Shane Heffernan, Luke Molloy; Alan Heffernan, Nigel Dunne cpt., Paddy Domican. Subs: Paul Minnock for Luke Molloy (52 minutes); Darren Meacle for Adam Keys (52 minutes); Wayne Mooney for Andrew Delaney (60 miutes); Padraig Cantwell for Shane O'Toole Greene (60 minutes); Alan Foster for Nigel Dunne (black card 62 minutes).

REFEREE: Stephen Johnson, Louth.