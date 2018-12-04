Declan O'Toole joins Kildare senior hurling management team

Declan O'Toole, a member of the Kildare All Ireland football winning U20 management team this year, has turned his attention to the small ball game as he joins David Herity, Kildare senior hurling manager, as coach/selector.

A member of the Éire Óg Corrachoill Club and Raheens, O'Toole is a full time Games Development Administrator with Kildare GAA and has vast experience in both codes.

Along with five times All Ireland winning manager, David Herity, is Ronan McWilliams (coach/selector) and Stephen Harold (Strength and Conditioning coach). Ballyboden St Enda's coach, Mickey McCullough, was originally named as part of the backroom team, but it is understood he has had a change of mind.

Kildare open their account for 2019 with a Kehoe Cup game against Meath at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige, this Sunday, in a game that throws-in at 2 pm.