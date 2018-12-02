Mark Murnaghan takes charge at Hollywood
Big step up for last season's Ballykelly boss
Mark Murnaghan, new manager of Hollywood
Mark Murnaghan has been appointed manager of Wicklow senior football side Hollywood.
The former Moorefield player, managed Ballykelly last year and has managed both Moorefield and Kildare Ladies previously.
A popular figure wherever he goes, Murnaghan is eagerly looking forward to his new role with a club that won the senior league and lost out to St Patrick's in the Wicklow SFC semi final this year.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on