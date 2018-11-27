In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Two Mile House edge closer to Leinster title but Milltown's journey comes to an end. Reports, reaction and comment.

Niall Cronin takes the reins at Naas with Evan McDermott and Mayo's Liam McHale as selectors.

St Columba's capture U21 Hurling Shield title.

Allianz Leagues the big loser in new experimental rules (Tommy Callaghan).

Picture Special: Kilcullen celebrate great underage success.

Bro Bosco Cup: Naas CBS march on as Scoil na Tríonaida, take a bashing.

Naas add minor camogie title to senior victory.

Racing: Fairyhoouse hoping for rain, and lots of it (Robert Catterson).

Dogs: John's Native Greeting, quickest.

Rugby: Malone defeat Naas to go top of the pile; while Newbridge suffer a set-back.

The Oval Office: Poor weekend on the club scene (Dermot O'Mahoney).

Golfing bodies set to join as numbers decline alarmingly.

Naas CBS claim Leinster Schools Junior Golfing Championship.

Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip plus all the results of the week.

Soccer: KDFL all set for bumper 25th celebration at Annual Awards Night.

