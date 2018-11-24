Milltown crash out to St Brigid's

Milltown’s quest for Leinster Championship glory is at an end after they went down to a narrow 1-11 to 1-7 defeat against St Brigids of Offaly this afternoon.

A powerful surge in the third quarter set the Offaly club up for victory and although Milltown threw everything at them in the final few minutes it wasn’t enough.

Despite missing a number of opportunities in the first half Milltown did hold the interval lead thanks to a Morgan Owens goal.

Thomas Mooney had earlier put the visitors in front with his own three pointer but it was Milltown that went into the break leading 1-4 to 1-3.

Milltown looked primed to kick on when they led by two points at the beginning of the second half but St.Brigids hit five on the bounce to scupper clear after Ronan O’Shea kicked a crucial free wide.

Alan Dignam got Milltown within touching distance at the end but the goal they needed never came and thanks to six points from David Egan, St.Brigids eased home to a deserved four point victory.

Scorers for St.Brigids: David Egan 0-6 (0-4fs), Thomas Mooney 1-1, Bob Troy 0-2, Cian Donoghue 0-1, Eddie Grogan 0-1

Scorers for Milltown: Morgan Owens 1-0, Alan Dignam 0-2 (0-2fs), Colin O’Shea 0-1, Omar Dunne 0-1, Ronan O’Shea 0-1, Robert Scully 0-1, Wayne Dignam 0-1.



St.Brigids: Liam Fox; Ger Hannon, Alan Kennedy, Willie Molloy, Liam Cocoman, Shay Hannon, Rob Hoey, Cian Donoghue, Dan Molloy, Thomas Mooney, David Egan, Sean Og Cocoman, Bob Troy, Alan Scally, Eunan Lawlor. Subs: Joe Quinn for G.Hannon h-t, Eddie Grogan for Lawlor 52 mins, David Boland for S. Hannon 52 mins.

Milltown: Paul Mulhall; Jamie Cross, Kevin Byrne, Eoin Dowling, Morgan Owens, Colin O’Shea, James Condon, Omar Dunne, Eoghan O’Toole, Alan Dignam, Kevin Dowling, Cian Buckley, Wayne Dignam, Ronan O’Shea, Robert Scully. Subs: John O’Reilly for Scully 60 mins, Eddie Owens for Cross 60 mins.

Ref: Declan Fedigan