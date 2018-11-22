Naas minors crowned Kildare camogie champions

Naas minor camogie girls retained their title last weekend following a comprehensive victory over a combined team of Maynooth, Straffan and Rathcoffey on a final score line of 7-6 to 0-3.

The game, played at the home of Éire Ó Corrachoill saw the girls from the county town make it a first ever two-in-a-row making it a great year for the club, who earlier in the season won the senior camogie title.

Hot favourites before a sliother was struck in anger and with many of the minors also involved with the senior success, Naas opened brightly with three quick points in the opening minutes.

Sarah Cullen, at full forward, continuing on from her scoring heroics in the senior final, along with centre forward and main play-maker, Caoimhe Maher, Naas had the game all but won at the break when leading 4-3 to 0-2.

In addition to those named for the winners also prominent were half backs Grainne Dowling Laoise Dunne, midfielder Aoife Stynes and forwards Anna Kennedy and Siofra Mernagh. For the combination side Ella O'Connor was outstanding in defence and repelled numerous Naas attacks and got great assistance from Ruth Millett, Niamh Krann and Fiona Lynch during the opening half.

On the resumption it was Naas with Tara Bedford and Hannah Goodfellow leading the charge soon had the game beyond the reach of the opposition.

The Naas half back line of the athletic Aoife Fitzgerald and Maria Doyle and u16 star Anna Blake were excellent in the face of continued pressure while the full back line of Emily Quinn, Zara McGeever and Ellen O'Boyle were soundness personified and with goalkeeper Sarah Buggy confident throughout they snuffed out any scoring opportunities for the combined side.

The winners will be delighted with this result and crowns off what has been an incredible year in all grades for all involved in Naas camogie. While the losers will regret that they did not convert more of their scoring chances but they will take much heart from the fact they so many of their team are underage again next year. In addition to

Ella O'Connor’s brilliant display, Anne-Marie Travers, Ruth Millet, Sarah Rose Merrick, Eabha O Meara, Aishling Gaffney Aideen Walsh Tara Keegan, Fiona Lynch and Niamh Krann all contributed greatly to their teams fighting performance. After the match County Board Chairman Damian McGrath presented the cup to a jubilant Naas captain Caoimhe Maher

Scorers Naas: S Cullen 4-3, T Bedford 2-3, C Maher 1-1; Maynooth /Straffan/Rathcoffey: A Walsh 0-3.

Naas team pictured: back, Anna Blake, Hannah Goodfellow, Roisin Roche, Sarah Buggy, Lorna Kearns, Sarah Cullen, Aoife Fitzgerald, Ciara Perkins, Aoife Stynes, Kerrie Lewis, Roisin Tobin; front, Tara Bedford, Zarah McGeever, Ellen O Boyle, Anna Kennedy, Caoimhe Maher, Emily Quinn, Laoise Dunne, Maria Doyle, Grainne Dowling, Siofra Mernagh.