Paul Curran to take charge of Celbridge

Former Dublin great Paul Curran is expected to take charge of Celbridge following the resignation of Trevor O'Sullivan.

Curran, strongly linked to the Roscommon managerial position early this year, won one All Irleand with Dublin, 6 Leinsters, 2 National Leagues and was an All Star on three occasions.

He is the latest new manager to take up with a Kildare senior club, Davy Burke announced just last week to take charge of Sarsfields and with at least another two Kildare senior clubs seeking new bosses news of new appointments are awaited with much anticipation