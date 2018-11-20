In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Unfortunate clash in Leinster Club semi finals as two Mile House and Milltown fixed for same time on Saturday; we look ahead.

U21 wins for Clane and Balyna after both cracking finals required extra time to find a winner.

Two page picture special from Kildare GAA Annual Awards.

Castledermot and Ellistown capture U21 'C' and 'D' finals while Naas stroll into U21 'A' hurling final.

Naas CBS begin defence of the Leinster PP Senior 'A' Bro Bosco title impressively.

Action from all the U17 football finals.

It's looking like a wide open Champion Hurdle (Robert Catterson).

Jerry treble, Emma in paradise at packed Newbridge dog meeting.

The Oval Office: Carbury excels in impressive brief appearance (Dermot O'Mahoney).

As the KDFL season winds to a close Suncroft AFC continue on their winning ways while Arlington capture silverware in Shield final; plus results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.