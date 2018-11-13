In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

As Moorefield bow out of Leinster Club SFC and Two Mile House and Milltown advance, we have extensive reports of all the big games, plus reaction and opinion.

Naas and Clane book U21 football final spots.

Win, rain, toss of a coin, and Portlaoise, end Moores' reign (Tommy Callaghan).

Picture Special as Ellistown GAA celebrate their centenary.

Lilies on the lookout for new temporary 'Nowhere' (Tommy Callaghan).

The interview: Eoin Doyle on the new season, the U20s, changes in prsonnel and much, much more (Tommy Callaghan).

Kilcullen Ladies minor title icing on the cake after marvellous season.

Rugby: win sends Naas to top of AIL Division 1B as Newbridge get better of Railway Union.

Hockey: Another big win for Naas men.

The Oval Office: Dermot O'Mahoney's weekly rugby round-up.

Racing: Could another Samcro defeat see change of plan (Robert Catterson).

Soccer: Tracey stars as Straffan advance to last sixteen on Junior Shield; plus Suncroft crowned Senior Cup champions; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.