In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

A few blips but no major shocks as we head for knock-out stages of the football championships.

Reports on all junior, intermediate and senior clashes along with senior hurling championship quarter final and relegation play-off.

Silverware and improving finances, recipe for peace and harmony: Tommy Callaghan reports from the September meeting of Kildare GAA Co. Board.



Rugby: Encouraging display from naas in Leinster League opener.

Swimming: Cadamstown's Aoife Doran continues her incredible swimming achievements.



Canoeing: Ronan Foley claims silver medal at World Marathon Championships.



Indoor Bowls: Caragh tops in Rathcoffey Bowls Tournament.



Cycling: JB impresses in Euro Championships.



Golf: all the results from the Fairways; Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip; plus picture coverage of Naas Presiden't Prize.



Dogs: Another new track record at Newbridge track.



Racing: Korean flop nothing to worry about writes Robert Catterson.



Soccer: All the news, results, fixtures and tables from the KDFL plus Kelly in brilliant form as Newbridge Town defeat Straffan in Masters quarter final; Ballycane shock champions in Lumsden Cup plus the weekly Focus on CR Wynne Feeds Senior Divison.



All that and much more in you action packed Leinste Leader Sport in your shops now.