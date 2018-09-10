Kildare GAA Senior, Intermediate Championship draws

The various championship football draws were made on Sunday evening with the senior and intermediate pre-quarter finals, quarter finals plus the relegation semi finals.

With teams that have already met this season being allowed to play one another again, a silly rule if ever there was one, in both the senior and intermediate quarter finals, there is a strong possibility that this could happen depending on the the way the pre-quarter finals work out. The draws are as follows:

Senior relegation semi final:

Clane v Castledermot; Eadestowon v Leixlip.

Intermediate Relegation semi final:

Ballymore Eustace v Straffan Ellistown v Allenwood.

SFC pre-quarter final draw A:

A: Carbury v Confey; B: Sarsfields v Maynooth; C: Johnstownbridge v Round Towers; D: Raheens v Naas.

SFC quarter final draw:

Celbridge v A (Carbury or Confey); Moorefield v C (Johnstownbridge or Round Towers); St Laurences v D (Naas or Raheens); Athy v B (Sarsfiels or Maynooth).

IFC pre-quarter final draw A:

A: Nurney v Suncroft; B: Kill v St Kevin's; C: Monasterevan v Rathangan; D: Sallins v Kilcock.

IFC Quarter final draw:

Two Mile House v D (Kilcock or Sallins); Kilcullen v B (St Kevins or Kill); Clogherinkoe v A (Nurney or Suncroft); Ballyteague v A (Monasterevan or Rathangan).