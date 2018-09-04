Cian O'Neill set to be reappointed as Kildare senior football manager while Joe Quaid departs for pastures new.

Straight talking, no nonsense Joe (Quaid) a breath of fresh air (Tommy Callaghan).

After another hectic weekend of GAA club action, we carry reports on all senior, intermediate and junior football games, plus a look ahead to this week's crucial Round 3 games.

Final week of Kellogg's Cúl Camps as we visit Kilcock, Ballyteague and Athgarvan.

Motorsport: a season to remember for Kilcullen's Barry Talt.

Jonathan Yates is confirmed as a member of Ireland team for Home Internationals, we carry all the results from the Fairway plus picture coverage of the Homeless Care CLG, Golf Classic.

Jenny Egan makes canoe history winning World Sprint bronze medal.

Racing: an early look to Irish Champions weekend (Robert Catterson); plus our weekly review of the Kildare Racing News.

Newbridge Dogs: Week 2 of the Texacloth Juvenile Open Derby.

KDFL: Caragh Celtic advance to Cup semi final; Newbridge Hotspurs and Clane United share six goals in Division 1; our weekly Focus on the CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division and all the KDFL results, reports, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport