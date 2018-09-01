IFC: wins for Kevins and Kilcock

St Kevin's made it two wins from two following a one point win over Rathangan in the Pittman Traffic IFC, Group C, Round 2 game at Hawkfield on Friday evening.

In the other game played last night Kilcock proved too strong for Allenwood in Group A.

Full championship results todate:

Pittman Traffic IFC:

Group A, Round 2 Kilcock 1-15 Allenwood 0-11.

Group C, Round 2 St Kevin's 1-8 Rathangan 0-10; Clogherinkoe 2-16 Suncroft 0-10.

Tom Cross JFC

Section A: Milltown 2-14 Rathcoffey 0-6; Grangenolvan 5-14 Caragh 3-10.