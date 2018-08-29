Joe Quaid has stepped down as Kildare Senior Hurling manager

Kildare GAA have this afternoon confirmed that Kildare Senior Hurling manager Joe Quaid will not be seeking a second term.

In a statement Kildare GAA said; “Joe and his management team have put in tremendous work and commitment over the last 3 years and won the Christy Ring Cup this year.

“We sincerely thank him for all that he brought to Kildare GAA during his time and wish him all the best for the future.”