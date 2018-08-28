Decision time for Kildare GAA Board

With the granting of full planning permission for the re-development of St Conleth's Park, the spotlight now falls on Kildare GAA Co. Board as they must take some big decisions with the impact of the development entails, we report on the possible consequences.

Plus with both senior hurling and football managers three year terms office now expired; new appointments are also now firmly on the agenda as the September meeting of the Co. Board looms.



Another big weekend on the club scene for both football and hurling, we carry extensive reports along with picture coverage on all senior football and senior hurling championship games plus all intermediate and junior football clashes.



This week the Cúl Camps in focus are in Ardclough and Kill.



A big night at the dogs in Newbrige as the Texacloth derby action gets under way.



In racing Robert Catterson suggests that 'For Flat fans, the best is still to come.



Golf: Picture special from Peter O'Reilly's Captain's Prize at the Royal Curragh; plus all the results and upcoming events, along with Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.



In soccer and the KDFL Kildare Town book a spot in the final of the Joe Rooney (Women's) Cup final with big win over Athy Town; plus Ballycane on the rampage as they hit Monasterevan for seven; plus all the results of the week; fixtures for the week ahead; up-to-date-tables plus weekly Focus on the CR Wynne Senior Division Focus.



All that and much more in this weekly Leinster Leader, in the shops now.