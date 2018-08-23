Kildare's Pa Monahan back in action again today at the World Paralympics European Championships in Berlin

Caragh's Patrick Monahan is due back in action in his favoured 800M event at the World Para Athletics European Championships in Berlin today.

The wheelchair racer took part in the Men’s 400M T53 last night. Patrick started slowly and was the backmarker at the 200m point. However, he came into the race strongly in the second half of the race to finish in 5th place in a time of 55:9.

After two days of competition for Team Ireland the medal haul to date includes an astounding 4 gold medals and 1 Bronze Medal from Berlin 2018.

Click here to watch Pa compete in the Men's 400m T53 in Berlin last night.

