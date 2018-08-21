No shocks or surprises as the senior and intermediate football championship get under way.

Nine action packed pages of all the weekend club action, including extensive picture coverage.

Kildare bring home gold, silver and bronze medals from the Community Games National finals held last week at University of Limerick; full report and picture coverage.

Golf: all the results from the fairways plus news of young Kill golfer who is about to represent Ireland, along with Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

This week's Cúl Camp picture pages are from Caragh and Clane.

Racing: York offers chance for the colts to shine (Robert Catterson).

This week's feature comes from Clane Tennis Club, which is thriving and growing since its foundation all of 45 years ago.

In the KDFL, Straffan hit five to keep title hopes on track; Monread win denies Naas AFC league title; along with all the results, tables and fixtures; while Adrian Melia is posthumously honoured by the FAI.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport, in the shops now.