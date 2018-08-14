In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Eamonn Callaghan brings a stellar 16 year inter-county to an end.

Athy topple Moorefield to capture Leinster Leader Cup, league titles also for Maynooth and Ballyteague.

In the Intermediate Football Championship wins for Kevins, Sallins, Kilcullen and Nurney while Caragh, Milltown, Robertstown and Ballykelly also record wins in the Junior grade. Reports and picture coverage of all the games.

Jimmy (Hyland's) perfect timing did not begin today or yesterday (Tommy Callaghan).

Senior Footbalal Championship beings in earnest this weekend.

This week we have picture coverage from Naas and Sarsfields Cúl Camps.

Kildare competitors all set for Community Games national finals.

Rugby: Naas RFC launch new Ladies Senior section with Jenny Murphy and Adam Coyle taking up coaching roles.

Golf: Success for Highfield U18s while Craddockstown win Mixed Foursomes; plus all the results and Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

Racing: Robert Catterson names the inform trainers to follow right now.

Dogs: Jack and Gaberiel's Cappakeel Angel quickest on the night.

KDFL: And an historic win for Monread FC as they clinch CR Wynne Feeds Senior title at their very first attemp; plus Caragh dent Bush Celtic promotion hopes while Castle Villa come out on top in five goal thriller against Naas United; plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops first think Tuesday morning