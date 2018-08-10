Raheens join Kevin's in Division 2

Some vital games at the bottom of SFL Division 1 and 2 last evening, confirmed that Raheens will join St Kevin's in Division 2 come next season, while Two Mile House's win over Monasterevan send Allenwood and Monasterevan to Division 3.

Meanwhile in the IFC St Kevin's came from behind to defeat Straffan, while Sallins defeated Ellistown 2-8 to 1-8.

Full results:

SFL Division 1: Leixlip 3-12 Raheens 2-10.

SFL Division 2: Rathangan 2-6 Kilcock 0-9; Two Mile House 2-11 Monasterevan 1-6.

Pittman Traffic & Safety Equipment IFC, Group A, Round 1 St Kevin's 1-19 Straffan 2-8.

Pittman Traffic & Safety Intermediate Football Championship Group B, Round 1

Sallins 2-8 Ellistown 1-8