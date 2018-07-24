In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
As Lilies go down by three we have extensive reports, analysis, reaction and analysis.
O’Neill lets fly at match officials over handling of game.
The dream is over … for now at least (Tommy Callaghan).
Minors flop in Leinster final, report, reaction and comment.
Athy squeeze past Carbury to set up date with Moorefield in SFL Final.
SHC; wins for Naas, Confey Coill Dubh and Éire Óg Corrachoill.
Cúl Camps: this week we visit Two Mile House and Rathangan.
Kildare Ladies go down by by four points to Clare.
Golf: results, fixtures and our weekly Golf Tip from Naas Professional Gavin Lunny.
Racing: Sea of Class could be yet another star (Robert Catterson); plus our weekly round up of Kildare racing News.
KDFL: Edenderry Town get better of Clane United in Women’s Division.
Kildare Town but are pushed all the way by Newbridge Hotspurs.
Plus all the news, results,fixtures and up-to-date KDFL tables.
All that and much more in this week’s Leinster Leader in the shops now
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on