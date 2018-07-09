In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

After a week that will be remembered for many a day to come, Kildare qualified for the Super 8s with a brilliant win over Fermanagh; the U20s were crowned Leinster Champions; the minors meet Wicklow (again) for a place in the Leinster MFC final, not forgetting a brave effort from Kildare Juniors before going under to Kerry, while the U21 hurlers advance after defeating Wicklow. Reports, analysis and comment on all the action.

On the club front the four semi finalists of the SFL Division 1 were decided we carry reports.

The Kelloggs Cul Camps got under way last week and this week we feature picture coverage from two of them.

A two page picture special from the Kildare Indoor Bowls Annual Derby competition while in racing Robert Catterson’s column looks at Aidan O’Brien as he bids to surpass last year’s mammoth number of Group 1 winners.

In Soccer, all the news, results, tables and fixtures plus our weekly focus on CR Wynne Senior Division.

