Garda Air Support sent to Croke Park, but said no, it's 'Newbridge or Nowhere'
St Conleth's bathed in sunshine
St Conleth's Park from the Garda Air Support Unit
In advance of Kildare's forthcoming battle with Mayo tomorrow evening in Newbridge, here is a fantastic image taken by the Garda helicopter.
All roads lead to St Conleth's Park on June 30 after Kildare GAA won its standoff with Croke Park over the national body's refusal to honour the Kildare home draw for the qualifer.
St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, will host the 3rd round All-Ireland football qualifier between Kildare and Mayo tomorrow at 7pm.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 29, 2018
Thanks to the Air Support unit for the photo.
We told them to take a picture of Croke Park but told us it was #NewbridgeOrNowhere pic.twitter.com/dIP7AH4JsA
