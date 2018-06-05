Double gold for Kildare's Ronan Foley at marathon canoeing World Cup

Ronan Foley of Kilcullen Canoe Club dominated the junior competition at the marathon canoeing World Cup in Viana do Castelo in Portugal on May 26, 27.

Overcoming fields of 84 competitors he won gold medals in both the 3km short course distance on Saturday and the long course distance of 22km on Sunday.

Ronan showed great tactical awareness and blistering acceleration to pull away from his rivals in the final lap of both races

A 5th year student in the CBS in Naas, Ronan celebrated his 18th birthday while at the championships. He now turns his attentions to the European Junior Championships in Metkovic in Croatia on July 6.

Barry Watkins of Salmon Leap Canoe Club also performed exceptionally well at the championships, earning silver in the senior mens short course.

For anyone wishing to follow in Ronan’s footsteps or take up the sport of canoeing, you can contact Kilcullen Canoe Club on Facebook or drop down to the club weekdays from 7pm.

