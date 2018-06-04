In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Pressure is on as Lilies seek a Derry lifeline.

Time to show some pride and passion, without it we´re at nothing (Tommy Callaghan).

Jack Sheridan strikes off the bench to steer Kildare over Wicklow hurdle in Ring Cup.

U20s fall to Royals after win over Laois.

Minor hurlers too strong for poor Down outfit.

Another big win in the US for rising motor racing star Naas man James Roe.

Great weekend for Patrician athletes at All Ireland Track and Field finals.

Ladies crash out to Wexford in Leinter Intermediate Championship.

Cumann na mBunscoil three page final special.

Clane GAA Business Lunch with Mick O'Dwyer.

Golf: Naas CelebAm picture special, plus results and Gavin Lunny's weekly golf tip.

Racing: What now for Masar and Saxon Warrior (Robert Catterson).

In the KDFL: Monread FC make it ten wins from ten games; Rathangan take the points against Naas United while Suncroft win to stay top in Division 2, plus all the results, fixtures and up-to-date tables.

Newbridge Town make history in winning the Metro Cup.

