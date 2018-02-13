In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Close but still no cigar for Lilies as Tyrone triumph by a point.

Report, reaction, Talking Points and Comment as Kildare still seeking first win.

Sigsn of improvement but it’s still all about the results (Tommy Callaghan)

St Patrick’s Day glory beckons as Moorefield take on Corofin in the All Ireland Club semi final this Saturday.

Hurlers in need of a win to give them that much needed fresh impetus as they take on Kerry this Sunday.

Late strike denies Lilies Ladies.

New championship proposals get green light despite some major concerns.

A leopard can’t change its spots, don’t believe a word of it. A look back on last week’s Kildare GAA County Board gathering (Tommy Callaghan).

Rugby: Cill Dara only local team standing in the Towns Cup (Dermot O’Mahoney).

Clane’s Caoimhe McHugh leaves her mark at Golden Gloves.

Jenny Egan tops in Most Sporting Memories poll.

Indoor Bowls: Rathcoffey’s scintilating display sends Coil Dubh tumbling.

Greyhounds: Shutter Island’s super sprint.

Racing: So what wins the Cheltenahm Gold Cup now? (Robert catterson).