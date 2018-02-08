Leixlip's Liffey Celtics battle to hold onto top spot in the Women's Basketball Super League 

With just five weekends left in regular season, things are certainly heating up across the men’s and women’s Super Leagues, with all eyes now firmly focused on the coveted spots at the top of the table.

In the Women’s Super League an interesting battle is in store as Courtyard Liffey Celtics have bounced up to the top of the table, overtaking DCU Mercy for top honours after beating the Cup champions 61-57 in Leixlip last weekend.

They will need to focus though if they are to keep that position though, as Mercy and Ambassador UCC Glanmire are directly behind them in joint second place, and need Liffey to drop just one game in order to be in with a chance to move to the top.

This tussle for top spots makes the weekend’s games all the more interesting, as Liffey Celtics face one of the toughest tests with a trip to Cork to face an in-form Singleton SuperValu Brunell on Sunday.

Brunell are currently battling for a coveted top four spot in the League so will be targeting this game as one to win, and Celtics will need to be on top form to overcome the Cork team in their home court.

Meanwhile, Pyrobel Killester will also need to take home a win this weekend as they travel to Portlaoise to face the Panthers and, with Brunell snapping at their heels, they can’t afford to drop a game either.

Saturday Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Portlaoise Panthers v Pyrobel Killester, St Marys, 18:00;

Sunday Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Parochial Hall, 14:45;