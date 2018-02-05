In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Lilies hopeful McCormack will make Tyrone game after heavy knock.

Reports, reaction, comment as Lilies go down to Monaghan by a single point.

The Lilies, just like the wi-fi, failed to click into top gear! (Tommy Callaghan).

Hurlers fall to strong Westmeath, report reaction and comment

Roisín Byrne leads the way for Kildare Ladies; report and reaction.

Colleges: St Farnan’s capture South Leinster title.

Picture Special as Mini Moores meet their heroes.

Rugby: Late Ballynahinch ‘drop’ denies Naas.

The Oval Office: Another big win for MU Barnhall in AIL Div 2B (Dermot O’Mahoney).

Golf Feature: Rumours of demise of Athy Golf Club are greatly exaggerated.

Golf tip: Maintain the trinable shape (Gavin Lunny Golf Pro).

Wet conditions no barrier to Orienteering at Donadea Forest.

Newbridge Dogs: Tango waltzs to victory for Andy.

Racing Affairs: There was drama and there was Damcro (Robert Catterson).