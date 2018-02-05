In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Lilies hopeful McCormack will make Tyrone game after heavy knock.
Reports, reaction, comment as Lilies go down to Monaghan by a single point.
The Lilies, just like the wi-fi, failed to click into top gear! (Tommy Callaghan).
Hurlers fall to strong Westmeath, report reaction and comment
Roisín Byrne leads the way for Kildare Ladies; report and reaction.
Colleges: St Farnan’s capture South Leinster title.
Picture Special as Mini Moores meet their heroes.
Rugby: Late Ballynahinch ‘drop’ denies Naas.
The Oval Office: Another big win for MU Barnhall in AIL Div 2B (Dermot O’Mahoney).
Golf Feature: Rumours of demise of Athy Golf Club are greatly exaggerated.
Golf tip: Maintain the trinable shape (Gavin Lunny Golf Pro).
Wet conditions no barrier to Orienteering at Donadea Forest.
Newbridge Dogs: Tango waltzs to victory for Andy.
Racing Affairs: There was drama and there was Damcro (Robert Catterson).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on