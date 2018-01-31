Naas' Nicole Clancy makes piece of basketball history

Last weekend saw 17 year old Naas girl Nicole Clancy, pictured, make history as her DCU Mercy Basketball team won an uprecedented three National Cup Basketball titles at U18, U20 and Senior levels.

Nicole starred in the U20 Cup win V Brunel on Friday evening where she led all scorers with 15 points and 8 assists. This was followed by success V’s Glanmire in the U18 Cup decider on Saturday.

The weekend was wrapped up on Sunday when her DCU Mercy team won a nailbiting senior Cup final 72–71 against defend-

ing champions Glanmire.

This weekend repres-

ents Nicole’s 5th National Cup title in the last 2 years as her DCU Mercy team were defending their U18 and U20 cup titles.

Nicole, who has already represented Ireland at U16 and U20 International level, is a 5 th year student from St Mary's College in Naas, a former member of Naas BC, she transferred to DCU Mercy last season.